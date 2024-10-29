Pashinyan names 5 concepts that form the basis of Real Armenia's state budget

YEREVAN, 28 October. /ARKA/. Addressing the lawmakers today who convened to discuss the government’s budget for 2025 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the budget was drafted based on a set of concepts, such as

- Armenia is my hearth, the people are my family

- Get rich and enrich others

- The future of Armenia depends on one person, and that is you

- The homeland is the country, you love the homeland , strengthen the country.

- Homeland is here, bread and life are here.

According to him, these concepts are not just the basis of the next year's budget, but should be put in the basis of the budget planning as a whole.

The draft budget for 2025 approved by the Armenian government at the end of September 2024, calls for 2 trillion 873 billion drams in revenue and 3 trillion 482 billion drams in spending.

The projected deficit is 609 billion drams. Economic growth is planned at 5.6%, average inflation -at 3.5%, and the ratio of government debt to GDP -at 53.5%. ($1 - 387.25 drams).-0-

10:45 10/28/2024