Armenia sets up interagency group to coordinate co-operation with EU, including visa liberalization

YEREVAN, 28 October. /ARKA/. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan ordered last Friday to set up a working group that will be tasked with coordinating Armenian government’ actions within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the government said.

The group will deal with the development of the government's action plan as part of the Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue.

EU member states gave the green light to the process in July this year amid the Armenian government's efforts to move closer to the West. The dialogue on visa liberalization also includes such issues as the establishment of a national health insurance system in Armenia and issuance of biometric passports to Armenian citizens.

The group will also deal with updating the roadmap of actions envisaged in the agreement between Armenia, the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and the member states.

The timetables-plans for the implementation of the above-mentioned objectives are to be submitted to Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan within two weeks.

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) entered into force on 1 March 2021. The EU-Armenia dialogue on visa liberalization was officially launched in September 2024, and a new comprehensive document entitled ‘New Partnership Agenda’ is currently being drafted. -0-

10:26 10/28/2024