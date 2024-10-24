Armenia's envoy on normalisation of relations with Turkey says Yerevan ready to establish relations with Turkey even tomorrow

YEREVAN, 24 October. /ARKA/. Armenia is ready to open borders and establish relations with Turkey as soon as tomorrow, deputy speaker of Armenian parliament Ruben Rubinyan said today. Rubinyan is also the Armenian envoy for normalization of relations with Turkey.

‘In general, the normalisation process continues, the Armenian side is ready to open borders and establish diplomatic relations with Turkey even tomorrow,’ Rubinyan said.

At the same time, he noted that at the moment the agreement on opening the border for persons with diplomatic passports of third countries has not been materialised and not through the fault of the Armenian side.

‘We have made the necessary steps on our part, the Margara checkpoint has been repaired, everything has been prepared. We are waiting for the fulfilment of the agreement by the Turkish side," he said.

Asked what inspires optimism for him and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan regarding the normalisation of relations with Turkey, he said that the sides have become more receptive to each other's positions.

The day before, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the dialogue with Turkey was developing in a positive direction.-0-

 

Armenia, Turkey
