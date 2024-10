YEREVAN, 28 October. /ARKA/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edward Asryan denied allegations of a possible Azerbaijani attack on Armenia.

There is no danger of military escalation on the part of Azerbaijan. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,’ Asryan told reporters on Monday.

He stressed that the General Staff is not currently considering the possibility of such a development of events that would lead to war.-0-

16:48 10/28/2024