Armenia's security strategy is based on legitimacy- Pashinyan

YEREVAN, 23 October. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described today the ratification of the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation by the parliament as as ‘an extremely important event.’

Signed by both sides on 30 August, the agreement includes ‘regulations’ for the joint activities of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions engaged in the delimitation process.

It states that the process will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, in which the newly independent former Soviet republics recognised each other's Soviet-era borders, unless otherwise agreed.

‘We have adopted a security strategy. It should be based on legitimacy, and we are following this strategy,” Pashinyan told the parliament, saying also it is worthy of high praise.

‘By doing so, we have recorded the beginning of delimitation of Armenia's legitimate territories, and this process should be implemented throughout the country,’ Pashinyan said.

He noted that certain internal and external forces are trying to steer the government away from this strategy, ‘but this will not happen’.

He said also the authorities are ready to listen to all concerns and arguments.

‘I should note that the ratified regulations provide all mechanisms for voicing concerns. In general, I must state that the regulations establish the possibility to delimit the border not only by sections, but also to complete the delimitation process completely,’ the prime minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan said also that for Armenia participation in various negotiating platforms and presentation of its viewpoints to various partners are important.

In this context, he noted that the BRICS summit, which he is going to attend in Russian Kazan is dedicated to the problems of the ‘Global South’.

According to him, this concerns Armenia as well and, in particular, the Crossroads of Peace project, which he intends to present at the summit.

‘As a result of the events in Ukraine, logistical hubs, through which tens and hundreds of billions worth of goods flowed, have been closed. These goods worth tens, hundreds of billions and even trillions USD mean new jobs, income, prosperity or lack thereof. I think we will do a very good thing if we take these factors into account when building our foreign policy,’ he said.-0-

18:04 10/23/2024