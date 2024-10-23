Armenian Foreign Minister: dialogue with Turkey develops in positive direction

YEREVAN, October 23. /ARKA/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the dialogue with Turkey is developing in a positive direction.



‘Tangible progress has already been recorded in this regard, we also plan to implement certain joint confidence-building measures,’ Mirzoyan said during the government Q&A session Wednesday.

According to him, there is an agreement on partial opening of the border for a certain category of people.

‘This has not been implemented at present, but we will continue working in this direction,’ Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan said also that the proposal to hold a meeting on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the 3+3 regional consultative platform is not on the table as such.

The propsal was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on 18 October at a meeting of the platform in Turkey. He said that Moscow, Ankara and Tehran had offered Yerevan and Baku to use the 3+3 platform to finalise a peace treaty.

‘We do not consider it appropriate to respond to it, because we have a format of bilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan. We had another round of talks with Foreign Minister Bayramov in Istanbul,’ Mirzoyan said.

According to him, during the meeting they focused on the text of the peace treaty фтв tried to ensure positive development and bring closer its early signing.

Mirzoyan said Armenia seeks to substantially develop relations with its partners, as well as to тщкьфдшяу relations with those neighbours with whom there are no relations.

‘Armenia continues and will continue to participate in the work of the 3+3 regional consultation platform,’ Mirzoyan said. -0--

18:16 10/23/2024