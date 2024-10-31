Armenian Foreign Minister sees no obstacles for resuming border delimitation process with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, October 31. /ARKA/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated in parliament that since Armenia and Azerbaijan have ratified the Regulation on the joint work of their commissions for state border delimitation and demarcation, both parties will soon officially notify each other about the document’s entry into force.

"After that, in the remaining months of 2024 or in 2025, I hope we will continue the delimitation process—I don’t currently see any obstacles," he said. "Naturally, the faster and more effectively, the better."

About the regulations

On October 23 the Armenian parliament ratified the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation. The agreement was endorsed by MPs from the pro-government Civil Contract party. The opposition factions –Hayastan (Armenia) and Pativ Unem (I Have Honor) boycotted the voting.

Signed on 30 August, the agreement includes ‘regulations’ for the joint activities of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions engaged in the delimitation process.

It states that the process will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, in which the newly independent former Soviet republics recognized each other's Soviet-era borders, unless otherwise agreed.

The regulations and the documents to be adopted on its basis will complement the legal framework to ensure the full course of the delimitation process.

On 26 September, the Constitutional Court of Armenia found the draft regulations compliant with the country's basic law. -0-

10:51 10/31/2024