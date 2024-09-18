Bako Sahakyan addresses people congratulating them on Day of Artsakh Republic

YEREVAN, September 2. /ARKA/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan addressed the republic's people congratulating them on the Day of the Artsakh Republic. He said that on 2 September 1991 Artsakh people put into reality their long-cherished dream, that is, to decide their own future, live freely and independently in their homeland and preserve national values, traditions and language.



In his words, the path Artsakh people walked "hand in hand with our sisters and brothers from Mother Armenia and the Diaspora, going through all the challenges and difficulties and winning great victories.



"Today we are walking along the road we have chosen 28 year ago, defending and developing the Republic of Artsakh, strengthening our independent and democratic state and building a firm ground for the sustainable future, he said.



Sahakyan congratulated again Artsakh people wishing them peace, good health and great success. -0---





Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

11:35 09/02/2019