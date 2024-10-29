Commission meeting on prisoners and missing persons held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, October 28. /ARKA/. A regular meeting of the interdepartmental commission on prisoners, hostages, and missing persons was held in Yerevan on Monday, headed by Armen Abazyan, Director of the National Security Service (NSS), the NSS press center reported.

During the meeting, Abazyan addressed the ongoing efforts to determine the fate of missing persons.

The commission summarized its work on cases of forced disappearance and reviewed the measures taken.

Additionally, proposals submitted by the parents were discussed, leading to corresponding decisions. -0-


10/28/2024

