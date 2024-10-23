EU is considering extending its monitoring mission in Armenia – Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, 23 October / ARKA/. The European Union is considering the extension of the mandate of its civilian monitoring mission in Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Since we do not yet have a signed, ratified peace treaty with Azerbaijan, there is no completed process of border delimitation, no stable and lasting peace, relations are not settled and there are problems, we have concerns about Azerbaijan's possible actions,’ Mirzoyan said in Parliament on Wednesday.

According to him, Armenia needs an objective assessment by a neutral, third party, which is the monitoring mission of the European Union.

About the EU mission in Armenia

The EU Monitoring Mission to Armenia (EUMA) was inaugurated on 20 February 2023 under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) and has a two-year mandate. In January 2024, the EU Council decided to enlarge the size of the mission by 50% to 209 personnel.

EUMA patrols the Armenian border with Azerbaijan rom 6 operational bases in Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni and Ijevan. The mission aims at stabilising the situation in Armenia's border regions, building confidence and security of the population in the conflict-affected areas and ensuring conditions conducive to the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the support of the EU. -0-

19:06 10/23/2024