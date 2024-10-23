EU is considering extending its monitoring mission in Armenia – Mirzoyan

EU is considering extending its monitoring mission in Armenia – Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, 23 October / ARKA/. The European Union is considering the extension of the mandate of its civilian monitoring mission in Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Since we do not yet have a signed, ratified peace treaty with Azerbaijan, there is no completed process of border delimitation, no stable and lasting peace, relations are not settled and there are problems, we have concerns about Azerbaijan's possible actions,’ Mirzoyan said in Parliament on Wednesday.

According to him, Armenia needs an objective assessment by a neutral, third party, which is the monitoring mission of the European Union.

About the EU mission in Armenia

The EU Monitoring Mission to Armenia (EUMA) was inaugurated on 20 February 2023 under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) and has a two-year mandate. In January 2024, the EU Council decided to enlarge the size of the mission by 50% to 209 personnel.

EUMA patrols the Armenian border with Azerbaijan rom 6 operational bases in Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni and Ijevan. The mission aims at stabilising the situation in Armenia's border regions, building confidence and security of the population in the conflict-affected areas and ensuring conditions conducive to the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the support of the EU. -0-

 

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

19:06 10/23/2024

Armenia, EUMA
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

19:06 EU is considering extending its monitoring mission in Armenia – Mirzoyan

18:42 Pashinyan dodges question about pressure on Baku ahead of COP29 for return of Armenian captives

18:16 Armenian Foreign Minister: dialogue with Turkey develops in positive direction

Most read

Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
25/04 Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×