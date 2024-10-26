No change in relations with Belarus - MP on Pashinyan-Lukashenko meeting at BRICS+

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. Armenia's relations with Belarus remain unchanged, said Artur Hovhannisyan, Secretary of the ‘’Civil Contract’’ faction, in a cooment on a conversation between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that took place yesterday on the sidelines of the BRICS+ summit in Russian Kazan.

The Belarusian Telegram channel "Pool of the First" posted a photo of the two leaders in conversation, though no details about their meeting have been disclosed.

"The President of Belarus attended the BRICS summit. Since the previous order (prohibiting Armenian officials from visiting Belarus) nothing has changed in our relations. If we don’t know what was discussed, how can we comment? I repeat, our stance is the same; he was simply present at the summit," Hovhannisyan remarked at a press briefing on Friday.

On June 12 this year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in parliament that he would not visit Belarus as long as Alexander Lukashenko is its president. Pashinyan said that "one of the CSTO leaders" (Lukashenko) had supported preparations for the 44-day war in Artsakh, expressing hope for Azerbaijan's victory. -0-

