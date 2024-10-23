Turkey is involved in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process and is waiting for the signing of a peace treaty – Simonyan

YEREVAN, October 22. /ARKA/. Turkey's involvement in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process is obvious, but it is not a mediator in the negotiations, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said on Tuesday.

According to him, no proposals have been received from Ankara. Simonyan also noted that Turkey's desire and aspiration to be involved in the process is obvious.

“As for the proposal to use the ‘’3+3’’ platform (for signing Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty), Armenia will discuss it and only then give an answer,” Simonyan said at a press briefing in parliament.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following a meeting of the ‘’3+3’’ platform on the South Caucasus, said that Moscow, Ankara and Tehran proposed that Yerevan and Baku use the ‘’3+3’’ platform to complete work on a peace treaty. -0-

14:48 10/22/2024