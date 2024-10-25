Armenian Ministry of Health reports increase in respiratory infections; children at risk

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. The incidence of acute respiratory infections (ARIs) in Armenia increased during the third week of October compared to the second week, though it remains low compared to the same period last year, according to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

Monitoring by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that the situation with acute respiratory infections in the country is seasonal. Currently, no influenza virus pathogens are detected in Armenia, but other respiratory infections, including rhinovirus, bocavirus, and coronavirus pathogens (SARS-Cov-2) are present.
Notably, a comparatively high percentage of cases (71%) are among children under four years of age.

The Ministry of Health recommends getting vaccinated against influenza, avoiding contact with individuals showing flu-like symptoms, refraining from self-medication, and not using antibiotics, as they are ineffective against influenza. Additionally, it advises dressing appropriately for the weather. -0-

