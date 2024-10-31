Armenia has ceased to be Armenia - now officially, political analyst claims

YEREVAN, October 31. /ARKA/.Armenian political analyst Sergey Melkonyan claims that the Armenian authorities have fulfilled two main demands of Azerbaijan and Turkey to dismantle the Armenian statehood, laying the foundation for the creation of what he calls 'anti-Armenia'.



"Today, Ararat Mirzoyan, who is foreign minister of Armenia, stated that "the issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not a priority issue on the agenda of Armenia's foreign policy. Let me remind that for decades, the priority issues in Armenia's foreign policy were the struggle for recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The first issue was a fundamental element of Armenian identity, the second - of statehood," Melkonyan wrote on his Telegram channel.



"This is how a new historical memory is being formed. It is based on the opposition to the one on which the Republic of Armenia was created. Therefore, by its nature, it is anti-state and anti-national. This is the creation of anti-Armenia," Melkonyan said.



According to him, this will be followed by the fulfillment of new demands from Baku and Ankara: changing the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia (which will have the goal of creating some new country, but not Armenia) and closing the nuclear power plant (Turkey has been trying to achieve this for several decades, weakening the role of the Church and the Diaspora, changing history textbooks, etc. -0-

14:21 10/31/2024