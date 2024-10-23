Police guard in Armenia to start functioning on November 1, 2025 - Deputy Minister

YEREVAN, October 23. /ARKA/. The Police Guard will be formed in Armenia on November 1, 2025, Armenian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan said on Wednesday.

“Initially, the Guard was planned to be created in March 2025, but taking into account the organizational work, it was decided to postpone the formation of this structure to November of next year,” Sargsyan said at a meeting of the National Assembly during the discussion of the relevant legislative initiative.

During the parliamentary discussions of the bill, the provision on possible special assignments of the Prime Minister was removed. It was previously assumed that in the event of martial law being declared, the Prime Minister, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, would be able to give military orders and instructions to the Police Guard. At the same time, Sargsyan indicated that, nevertheless, in the event of military situations, the Guard would be able to carry out special assignments.

The principles of the use of special equipment by the Guard have also been defined. This concerns the use of all warning instruments, a list of special equipment and situations in which it can be used.

"This equipment can be used during anti-terrorist operations or when carrying out special assignments in military conditions during the martial law regime. In other cases, the use of this special equipment will be prohibited," the Deputy Minister emphasized. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

12:39 10/23/2024