Armenia's 2025 state budget allocates 905 billion drams for social expenditures - Ministry of Finance"

YEREVAN, October 28. /ARKA/. According to the draft state budget for 2025, social protection expenditures in Armenia will amount to 905 billion drams, representing a 14.9% increase compared to 2024. This announcement was made by Armenian Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan during budget discussions in parliament.

"Although we have seen growth, this is primarily due to improvements in basic indicators, and there have been no significant political changes. As a result, social protection expenditures will account for 8.2% of GDP, which is an increase of 0.6% from 2024," Hovhannisyan stated.

About the 2025 State Budget

The Armenian government’s draft budget for 2025, approved in late September 2024, projects revenues of 2.873 trillion drams, expenditures of 3.482 trillion drams, and a deficit of 609 billion drams. The budget also anticipates 5.6% economic growth, 3.5% average inflation, and a government debt-to-GDP ratio of 53.5%. (Exchange rate: $1 = 387.25 drams). -0-

11:56 10/28/2024