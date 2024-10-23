Armenia's patrol service has recorded 1.6 million breaches in a year and a half of work - Interior Ministry

YEREVAN, 23 October. /ARKA/. Some 1.67 million breaches have been recorded since the Patrol Service was launched in Armenia - from July 2021 to September 2024, Deputy Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan said on Wednesday.

Of these, about 37,000 have been appealed, which, she said, makes only 2% of the total number of recorded offences.

Some’ 8,278 protocols drawn up by patrol officers were cancelled or invalidated. That is, only 22 per cent of the appeals were actually satisfied,’ Sargsyan told the National Assembly session.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs also noted that only 0.6 per cent of the decisions of the patrol service were appealed in court. At the same time, only 0.2 per cent received a satisfactory conclusion. -0-

 

 

12:43 10/23/2024

