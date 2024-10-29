Armenia sees 6.9% decline in tourist arrivals over first nine months of 2024 - Minister

YEREVAN, October 28. /ARKA/. The influx of tourists to Armenia decreased by 6.9% in the first nine months of 2024, according to Armenian Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan.

"In January-September, the number of tourists visiting Armenia dropped by 6.9%, primarily due to a 21.6% decrease in visitors from Russia. However, tourists from other countries increased by approximately 8.4%, driven mainly by visitors from Iran, India, and China," Hovhannisyan stated during budget discussions in parliament.

The minister also noted a decline in the number of labor migrants from India based on the information he has.

According to the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, around 1.72 million tourists visited Armenia in the first nine months of this year. This represents a 6.88% decline compared to the same period in 2023, when nearly 1.85 million tourist visits were recorded. The majority of tourists come from Russia (43%), followed by Georgia (12%), Iran (8%), the USA (3%), and India (2%). -0-

 

 

