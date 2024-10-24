Armenian government tightens entry procedures for citizens of India, Iraq and Egypt due to the large number of illegal migrants

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. In order to regulate migration flows to Armenia and prevent illegal migration, the entry procedure for citizens of India, Iraq and Egypt will be tightened. This decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday.

The rationale for the decision notes that over the past two years, the number of Indian citizens who entered Armenia by obtaining an electronic entry visa (E-VISA) and continue to stay in Armenia without legalizing their residence after the expiration of the document has increased sharply. Some growth has also been recorded for Egyptian citizens. The arrival of Iraqi citizens is also problematic, despite the fact that in this case the number of entries has not increased, but the number of requests for asylum submitted by citizens of this country has increased.

It is noted that in the period from January 1 to August 28, 2024, 11,965 citizens of India, 658 citizens of Egypt and 255 citizens of Iraq arrived in Armenia and are currently illegally residing in Armenia.

By the government's decision it is proposed to issue electronic visas to the citizens of these countries if they have temporary or permanent residence permits (or valid entry visas) in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Canada, Russia, Japan, European Union, Schengen Agreement countries and Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Citizens of these three countries will be issued a visa if they have a return flight ticket. -0--

15:08 10/24/2024