Lonely Planet includes Armenia in the list of best tourist destinations of 2025

YEREVAN, 23 October. /ARKA/. The reputable global travel publication ‘Lonely Planet’ has recognized Armenia as one of the best tourist destinations in its ‘Best Travel 2025’ issue.

‘This is a testament to the unique charm and hospitality that Armenia offers with its breathtaking scenery, resilient culture and unforgettable experiences,’ the Armenian Tourism Committee said in a Facebook post."

Acting Head of the Tourism Committee Susanna Hakobyan said that ‘we are honored to be recognized by Lonely Planet as one of the must-visit destinations in 2025.’

The recognition by Lonely Planet highlights the unique charm, history and hospitality that make Armenia special. Whether it's the vibrant cities, picturesque villages or local traditions, Armenia can be a unique discovery for every traveler,’ said Hakobyan. -0-

 

13:23 10/23/2024

