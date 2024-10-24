Pashinyan says Armenia ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenia offers Azerbaijan to sign a draft peace treaty that has been agreed upon by the parties at least 80-90%, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today.

"Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have repeatedly stated in recent months that the draft agreement has been agreed upon at least 80-90%. Its wording includes such articles as the mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity, the absence of mutual territorial claims and the obligation not to make such claims in the future; the compliance with the principle of non-use of force and threat of force; non-interference in each other's internal affairs; establishing diplomatic relations and creating bilateral mechanisms to fulfill the obligations assumed by the parties to the peace treaty," Pashinyan said in his speech at the BRICS+ summit in Russian Kazan.

According to him, already today, the agreed content of the draft treaty formulates and resolves all the fundamental issues necessary to establish a solid foundation for peace and normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan recalled that the day before, the Armenian parliament ratified the regulation on the commissions on delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"After the entry into force of this document in both countries, we will be able to intensify the process of delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the basic principles of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991. I would like to especially emphasize that the decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on this legal document has finally dispelled all fears and excluded all arguments regarding the alleged presence of territorial claims against neighboring countries in the Constitution of Armenia, stating that such interpretations are unfounded and illegitimate," Pashinyan said..–0--

16:57 10/24/2024